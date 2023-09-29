Payton can get creative when team needs spirits lifted

"There’s a little bit of grit to playing and coaching in this league, an element of toughness. Bouncing back. You’ve got to embrace it to some degree."

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One time when Sean Payton was head coach of the New Orleans Saints and the team was off to an 0-4 start – including losses by 31, 17 and 17 points in the first three – he gathered his players around a bunch of used band instruments he brought in with the intent to destroy.

“We gave a history lesson,’’ Payton said is an interview for the Broncos Huddle on 9NEWS (6:30 p.m. Friday). “I don’t know if these guys -- there aren’t many people that understand the original bandwagon in traveling parades. It’s a popular place to be because of the music.

“So it started with an old bandwagon in the corner of the indoor facility and got some old instruments and after practice I pointed to it, ‘There is no one on it right now.’’’

He smashed the instruments to smithereens.

“The point is, ‘It’s us,’’’ Payton said. “And certainly our fans. We had one year in New Orleans where we started 0-4 and we got back to 4-4.’’

Indeed, that was the 2007 season. Still a head coach 16 years later but with a new team, Payton’s Broncos are not only 0-3 heading into their game Sunday at Chicago against the similarly 0-3 Bears, Denver is coming off a record-setting 70-20 drubbing in Miami.

As head coach, Payton cannot fully insulate himself from the ear-splitting noise reverberating outside team headquarters. People want a certain defensive coach fired and defensive players cut. How does a head coach ignore the protests and keep the focus?

“All of us, not just myself but every player, we all have close family and friends.’’ Payton said about external pressure. “Twenty-five years ago it was different. You’d have the paper that was delivered, what they’d write. It’s much more challenging now.

“There’s a little bit of grit to playing and coaching in this league, an element of toughness. Bouncing back. You’ve got to embrace it to some degree.

“I said this after the game, when you have a loss like that you can’t get to the next game quick enough. You can’t get to the game plan and (Wednesday’s) practice quick enough. I thought we practiced well today. This game, both teams are in similar situations of needing their first win. You get back to work harder, you try to cover the details a little bit more. You look inward always first at yourself. And as a head coach, keep the spirits up.”

Even if it means smashing band instruments.

Maturity of Mims

One guy who’s a keeper is rookie Marvin Mims Jr. Of the 15 times he has touched the ball through three games, 7 have gone for at least 25 yards -- receptions of 30, 38, 53 and 60 yards; a punt return of 45; and kickoff returns of 30 and 99 yards. The 60-yard reception and 99-yard kick return went for touchdowns.

Besides his speed, hands and ability to judge the high flies, Mims might be the most mature 21-year-old this reporter has been around. And this reporter has been around for a while.

“I would say this to answer your question: That (maturity) was one of the reasons why we selected him,’’ Payton said. “He was one of the captains. He’s someone that aside from just his skill set we knew he had good football IQ, he was tough.

“Man, it’s exciting to see him play. I was just asked his role in the game plan and certainly he’s part of it. We have Jerry (Jeudy) and Courtland (Sutton) and Brandon (Johnson) and we work these personnel groups out but he’s doing real well for a rookie and I would agree with your assessment. He’s someone where you can feel his maturity.”

