Sports betting lounge coming to Empower Field

The BetMGM Lounge will have a full-service bar, luxury lounge, live odds and provide assistance with BetMGM's mobile app.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and BetMGM are partnering to open a sports betting lounge at Empower Field at Mile High.

The BetMGM Lounge will allow fans 21 years and older access to a full-service premium bar, a luxury lounge, live odds and assistance with BetMGM's mobile app.

The sports betting lounge will be located on the Level 1 concourse adjacent to Gate 4 and outside Section 111 and 112.

The Broncos' new partnership with BetMGM also includes a free-to-play game available in the official Denver Broncos 365 mobile app, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage.

> Above video: Looking at the future of Denver's pro teams amid COVID-19.

"This partnership with the Broncos allows us to showcase not only a premier BetMGM sports betting and gaming platform, but also the world-class entertainment experiences we can deliver with MGM Resorts," said BetMGM's Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost. "We're excited to bring both of these to Broncos' fans at Empower Field Mile High and across the country, and to offer BetMGM users new ways to engage with their favorite football team."

"When we began the process of identifying potential partners in this category, our goal was to provide Broncos fans with unique ways to engage with sports betting," said Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman. "Together with BetMGM, we can now offer our fans and M life Rewards members in Colorado new opportunities such as in-stadium gaming lounge, VIP travel packages to MGM Resorts around the country and a free-to-play game through our mobile app."

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.