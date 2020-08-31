x
Denver Broncos

Watch Super Bowl 50 this Thursday on KTVD Ch. 20

Broncos Country can watch the Broncos capture their third Lombardi Trophy at 6 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20.
Credit: 9NEWS

DENVER — The "Broncos Thrilogy" continues on Thursday when 9NEWS and the Denver Broncos re-broadcast Super Bowl 50.

The climatic NFL championship game between the Broncos and Carolina Panthers begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity.

Fans in the Denver television market can also watch the game on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS phone app, 9NEWS Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV apps.

The Super Bowl 50 classic, which originally took place in February 2016, saw Von Miller and the Broncos defense deliver a monster performance that rattled Cam Newton and the Carolina offense.

Credit: AP Photo/Gregory Payan
Von Miller strips the ball from Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton during the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016.

Broncos Thrilogy

  • Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. — Broncos vs. Steelers — Hope you enjoyed!
  • Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. — Broncos vs. Patriots — Hope you enjoyed!
  • Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. — Broncos vs. Panthers

Credit: 9NEWS

