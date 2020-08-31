Watch Super Bowl 50 this Thursday on KTVD Ch. 20

Broncos Country can watch the Broncos capture their third Lombardi Trophy at 6 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20.

DENVER — The "Broncos Thrilogy" continues on Thursday when 9NEWS and the Denver Broncos re-broadcast Super Bowl 50.

The climatic NFL championship game between the Broncos and Carolina Panthers begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity.

Fans in the Denver television market can also watch the game on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS phone app, 9NEWS Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV apps.

The Super Bowl 50 classic, which originally took place in February 2016, saw Von Miller and the Broncos defense deliver a monster performance that rattled Cam Newton and the Carolina offense.

Broncos Thrilogy

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. — Broncos vs. Steelers — Hope you enjoyed!

Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. — Broncos vs. Patriots — Hope you enjoyed!

Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. — Broncos vs. Panthers

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

