NFL players pick Broncos' Surtain for first-ever Players' All-Pro Team

DENVER — Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is part of the first-ever Players All-Pro Team, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced Wednesday.

Surtain is part of the inaugural team as voted on by players across the NFL to select who had the most impact this season.

The NFLPA said players were tasked with voting for the best player at their same position and positions they line up against.

Surtain joins a Defense 1st Team All-Pro roster that includes NFL superstars Aaron Donald, Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Roquan Smith, Fred Warner, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chris Jones, Dexter Lawrence, Derwin James Jr. and Darius Slay.

The Offense 1st Team All-Pro lineup features Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, Joel Bitonio, Lane Johnson, Zach Martin and Jason Kelce.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

