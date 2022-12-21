Broncos cornerback ends team's Pro Bowl drought

The second-year cornerback was named a starter on AFC's defensive team.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The players and coaches knew what the fans didn't -- Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is a Pro Bowl player.

Although he wasn't among the top 10 cornerbacks in the most recently released fan voting results, Surtain got the nod from his player peers and coaches to become the first Broncos player to earn a Pro Bowl nod in two years.

There won't be a football game for Surtain to play in. Instead there will be weeklong "skills competitions" and two flag football games leading up to a flag football game Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Surtain, the son of a 10-year NFL cornerback, is known for his precise technique that allows him to knock away passes from top receivers. He struggled against the Raiders' Davante Adams this year, but otherwise drew raves from past and present cornerbacks.

It started with Game 1 against Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf.

“One of the best technicians in the game,” tweeted Eagles cornerback Darius Slay – who is in the conversation for NFL’s best cornerback.

Quote tweeted former All Pro cornerback Richard Sherman: “Bro he looks like a 10-year vet!”

Pro Bowl voting was split between fans, players and coaches, each accounting for one third of the totals. Broncos safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate with the top three AFC spots going to Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jordan Poyer and Derwin James.

The Broncos have had just one Pro Bowl berth in two years while the 13-1 Eagles have eight Pro Bowl players this year alone.