'Taste of the Broncos' goes remote to support local food bank, restaurants

The Denver Broncos' annual event will still celebrate food, football and philanthropy.

DENVER — The sixth annual "Taste of the Broncos" will be held in a virtual format in 2020, the Denver Broncos announced Thursday.

The annual event traditionally provides fans the opportunity to taste gourmet food from local restaurants while enjoying live entertainment and mingling with Broncos players and cheerleaders at Empower Field at Mile High.

This year, however, the Broncos will highlight 17 local restaurants, featuring a wide variety of cuisines and a diverse portfolio of chefs and owners. Each restaurant has been paired with a “Taste Tester” — Broncos player or cheerleader — with recommended offerings, the Broncos announced Thursday.

The team said Denver Broncos Charities will also split a $40,000 donation equally to Food Bank of the Rockies and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation’s Angel Relief Fund.

For more information about this year’s Taste of the Broncos, visit www.denverbroncos.com/taste.

ABOVE VIDEO: How Coloradans can support local restaurants this winter

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

