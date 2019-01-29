KUSA – The legacy from one of the most inspiring players in Colorado football history may be joining the Broncos’ coaching staff.

T.C. McCartney, the son of Sal Aunese and Kristy McCartney and the grandson of former University of Colorado coaching icon Bill McCartney, is interviewing today for the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach position.

Aunese was the Colorado Buffaloes’ starting quarterback in 1987-88, before he was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer in the spring of 1989. He became an inspiration to the CU Buffs’ football team that started 11-0 behind coach Bill McCartney and Aunese’s replacement, sophomore quarterback Darian Hagan, before losing the national championship game to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

Timothy Chase “T.C.” McCartney was born April 24, 1989; his father died five months later on September 23, 1989. T.C. graduated from Boulder Fairview High School – where his uncle Tom McCartney was his football coach -- in 2007.

T.C. then went to LSU where he was a reserve quarterback for head coach Les Miles, before starting his coaching career in 2012 as a CU Buff offensive graduate assistant.

He spent the past two years as an offensive assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos’ offensive coordinator is Rich Scangarello, who spent the past two seasons as the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach.