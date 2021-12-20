Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital

The Broncos' starting quarterback will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

DENVER — Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital Monday morning, according to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos said Bridgewater "is doing well."

The quarterback, who was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater was knocked out while suffering a head injury as his helmet slammed to the turf after an airborne conversion on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, said 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

Bridgewater was taken as a precaution to a Denver hospital where he stayed overnight.

"Everything has checked out good up to this point," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said in his postgame news conference. "They’re going to keep him overnight for observation. But they think he should be, and will be, fine."

Fangio said he didn’t have enough information on Bridgewater’s situation to make a call as to whether the quarterback would be able to play Sunday, Dec. 26 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

