ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Had Vic Fangio been the Broncos’ head coach nine years ago, we would have been spared the ignominy of the Tim Tebow Friar Tuck.

It’s not so much Fangio is old school as he has little tolerance for some of the silly stuff. Both a new head coach and nine days from his 61st birthday, Fangio has put an end to the team’s bad rookie haircut tradition.

"I just don’t think it’s right," Fangio said. "I just don’t believe in hazing. There’s traditions that stay put. Guys are getting up in front of the team and doing a little skit every night. Maybe a rookie is carrying somebody’s pads off the field and so on. Or bringing in the donuts or the breakfast but nothing physical."

Besides, those ugly haircuts are a bad look for a team coming off 5-11 or 6-10. Things aren't quite as funny when you're losing. Banishing the rookie humiliation came a year too late, though, for the likes of Bradley Chubb, DaeSean Hamilton and Josey Jewell. They got crushed with barber embarrassment last year.

"Oh man you saw my haircut last year, I wanted to get somebody back this year so bad," Chubb said. "But it’s all good. It grew back so I’m not too mad anymore."

Showing off his "rookie' haircut done by veterans Tuesday, Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell signs autographs for fans after drills after a joint NFL football training camp session with the Chicago Bears Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

