It was a special chance for kids to pick out a new coat. It was even more special to have a Broncos player help them choose. On Tuesday afternoon, Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. hosted a special coat drive for kids at the Denver Children’s Home.

His foundation helped gather about 300 coats, either through donations or purchased new, so the children could choose for themselves and some of their family members. The Denver Children’s Home serves kids with mental health issues who have suffered abuse, neglect and trauma.

“These are kids who really come from chaos,” said Sarah Friedman, Development Director for the Denver Children’s Home. “And they haven’t always been kids who have had all the advantages a typical kid has had. For them to come down, pick out a coat of their choice, something new that fits their style, that’s an awesome opportunity for them and something they don’t get to experience very often.”

“It’s just about the kids, being able to give to Denver Children’s Home. I wanted to raise [money for] coats just to be able to support them and give these kids that are at risk, who can’t really go buy clothes for the winter,” Harris said.

“I want to leave a legacy here and for these kids,” he added. “It’s about giving them love they don’t get every day. And an opportunity to give them motivation knowing they can do the same thing when they get older.”

Harris shopped with the kids, signed autographs, and his foundation presented a check to the Denver Children’s Home for more $9,435.

