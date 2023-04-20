'30 Years of Thunder' documentary to premiere on 9NEWS

DENVER — Denver Broncos mascot Thunder will be honored for 30 seasons of service to Broncos Country with a new documentary.
The hour-long documentary "30 Years of Thunder" will premiere Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS.
The Broncos-produced documentary will explore how the iconic live horse mascot has impacted the Broncos organization, Colorado, and the equestrians that have kept him running over the last three decades.
The special features interviews with Thunder's owner Sharon Magness Blake, Ernie Blake, ranch manager Rudy Mendiola, Thunder's rider Ann Judge, Peyton Manning, Broncos historian Jim Saccomano, Broncos staff members, and 9NEWS Mornings' Ed Greene.
After premiering on 9NEWS, "30 Years of Thunder" will be added to the Broncos' YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.