'30 Years of Thunder' documentary to premiere on 9NEWS

DENVER — Denver Broncos mascot Thunder will be honored for 30 seasons of service to Broncos Country with a new documentary.

The hour-long documentary "30 Years of Thunder" will premiere Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS.

The Broncos-produced documentary will explore how the iconic live horse mascot has impacted the Broncos organization, Colorado, and the equestrians that have kept him running over the last three decades.

The special features interviews with Thunder's owner Sharon Magness Blake, Ernie Blake, ranch manager Rudy Mendiola, Thunder's rider Ann Judge, Peyton Manning, Broncos historian Jim Saccomano, Broncos staff members, and 9NEWS Mornings' Ed Greene.

After premiering on 9NEWS, "30 Years of Thunder" will be added to the Broncos' YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Saturday.

