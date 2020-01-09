9NEWS to re-air classic Tim Tebow game this Friday

Sept. 4 is Tebow Day as 9NEWS and the Denver Broncos broadcast a Tim Tebow epic.

DENVER — Friday will be "Tebow Day" as 9NEWS and the Denver Broncos broadcast one of Tim Tebow's epic NFL games.

The game will air Friday, Sept. 4 on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity.

While the exact game will not be revealed until airtime Friday, it will be one of these games, which feature the quarterback's memorable late-game heroics:

Oct. 23, 2011 vs. Miami Dolphins

Miracle Comeback in Miami in Tebow’s first start.

Beginning of Tebowmania as Tebow runs through the Jets.

Wild Card Playoff game.

Which game who you think it will be? Tweet us or leave a comment on our Facebook page with your selection.

Tune in at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 to KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity — to see the winner.

Fans in the Denver television market can also watch the game on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS phone app, 9NEWS Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV apps.

