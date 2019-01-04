Sooner than most, the Broncos are back in business.

“I think it’s exciting,’’ said staring inside linebacker Todd Davis, one of just six players from the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl title team. “Especially with the new head coach and new coaching staff and new defense to learn, I’m excited to get in there and learn it as quickly as possible."

About Vic Fangio and the Broncos’ new coaching staff, the NFL allows teams with new head coaches to start their offseason program two weeks earlier than other teams. For the next two weeks starting Tuesday, Bronco players will primarily get in cardio shape and hit the weights under the guidance of strength and conditioning coordinator Loren Landow and his staff.

An early start has become routine for the Broncos. Once a model of head coaching stability with Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan ruling for 26 of 28 seasons from 1981-2008, Denver’s big chair has since swiveled through Josh McDaniels, John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph.

Fangio is the Broncos’ fifth head coach in the 10 years since Shanahan was dismissed.

Fangio brings with him a new offensive coordinator in Rich Scangarello and new defensive coordinator in Ed Donatell. And there will be plenty of new players to coach as the Broncos have a new quarterback (Joe Flacco), new right tackle (Ja’Wuan James), and two new defensive backs (Kareen Jackson, Bryce Callahan).

Davis was a reserve on the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team, but a starter in the three seasons since. Brandon Marshall, Darian Stewart, Bradley Roby, Shaq Barrett, Shane Ray and Matt Paradis were the latest key members of that team to say goodbye in recent weeks.

The only six Broncos players remaining from that glorious 2015 season: Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe, Brandon McManus and Davis.

“I think it will be a little different,’’ Davis said. “Every year it changes but the guys we just lost were players I had played with a long time. So it’ll be different, but you have to build some new bonds and take in some new family members."

“I think this season is going to be good. Our new quarterback, I think Joe will come in and do a great job for us. A great leader, a veteran presence. I think we picked up some good cornerbacks, some people who know how to play. And then we picked up a big right tackle, so I think we made the right moves during the offseason.’’