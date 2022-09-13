Remembering the man responsible for Russell Wilson's mind

Trevor Moawad is the man who fostered Russell Wilson's steady and strong mental fortitude. When Moawad died last year, he was honored by Wilson.

SEATTLE — There was no doubt in Trevor Moawad's mind that Russell Wilson was a winner; he knew it from the moment they met.

"I think about the first time I met Trevor. I was a kid coming from Wisconsin and I was knocking on the doors of IMG, getting ready for training," Wilson said.

"He goes, 'I hear you're going to be great,' and I said, 'Yeah, I'm going to be great.' And he says, 'You know why?' Your mind. That's what's going to separate Russell Wilson. That's what we're going to work on."

Bob Moawad recalls the moment his younger brother, Trevor, earned the trust of his newest NFL client.

"They just hit it off," Bob said. "They both have strong beliefs in their mind and what Trevor was teaching and what Russell was already into, they just became thick as thieves."

It became a nearly 10-year-long friendship, based on the mutual desire to be the best.

Trevor was a sports psychologist who developed the company Limitless Minds alongside Wilson.

"Trevor always talked about neutrality, you know, being neutral, a neutral thinker," Wilson said. "Things are going to be the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."

A neutrality that would become critical to Wilson when he lost his best friend in 2021 to cancer. Bob said Wilson was one of the few people who even knew about the diagnosis.

"Russell came to the service that we had and spoke at the service. He had a message about Trevor on his shoe for one of the games last year," Bob said. "The love and support we've received from the athletic community was amazing and across the board, really."

The return of Wilson to Seattle will be a difficult one, but not only for Wilson. Bob, a diehard Hawks fan, reconsidered his allegiance for the opening game.

"That relationship that Trevor had with Russ, I'm pulling for Russ," Bob said. "I love the Seahawks, I've gone to tons of games, but I just keep thinking of Trevor telling Russ that he's a winner. So, I'm pulling for Russ, and I'm pulling for the Seahawks."

Win or lose, Russ will be playing with one thing on his heart.

"The sun still comes up in the morning, Trev. The sun still comes up in the morning."

