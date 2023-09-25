Broncos' Payton addresses job security of his players, coaches after historic loss

The 70 points and 726 yards allowed were the most ever surrendered by the Broncos. Sean Payton addressed the fans in a conference call Monday morning.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The Denver Broncos are licking their wounds and looking for answers after suffering the worst loss in franchise history.

History was made Sunday when the Dolphins scored the second-most points in NFL history — the 1966 Washington team beat the New York Giants, 72-41 — while Miami set a league record by compiling 726 yards in total offense against the Broncos defense led by cordinator Vance Joseph.

Following the 70-20 drubbing by the Miami Dolphins, many are wondering whether the jobs of some players and coaches could be in jeopardy, even after the first three games of the season.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton held a conference call with the media Monday morning and was immediately asked whether the jobs of any players or coaches could be on the line.

“No. And that wouldn’t be something I’d share on a conference call if that ever were the case. So, no, to answer your question,” Payton said.

“To the fans, we’re going to work our tail off and get this ship straightened away. That’s going to happen,” Payton also said on the conference call Monday morning.

“You take a butt-whupping like that, you find out about everyone.”

The Broncos gave up a franchise-record 70 points to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 50-point blowout loss triggered social media posts from former players.

It was the worst defensive effort in Broncos history, and it could have been worse, but instead of kicking a field goal for 73 points near game's end, Miami coach Mike McDaniel took a knee deep in Denver territory to turn the ball over on downs.

The Broncos (0-3) will try to regroup before traveling to Chicago on Sunday to face the Bears (0-3).

