Veteran linebacker Mark Barron officially joins Broncos

Denver adds much needed pass coverage speed. Broncos also claim rookie offensive tackle Darrin Paulo off waivers.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have reinforced their defensive pass coverage by agreeing to terms with veteran linebacker/safety Mark Barron on a one-year contract.

9NEWS reported Thursday the Broncos had brought Barron in for a visit.

The Broncos also claimed offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, an undrafted rookie from Utah, off waivers from New Orleans. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Paulo was a four-year starter for the Utes.

While Paulo’s most realistic chance is to compete for a spot on the Broncos’ practice squad, Barron will be on the 53-man roster and at least play in sub packages for Vic Fangio’s defense in the opener September 14 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos have been seeking coverage speed at their linebacker position for several years as they have been hurt by the tight end likes of Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Antonio Gates and Darren Waller. The concern grew when fifth-round rookie Justin Strnad suffered a season-ending dislocated wrist injury last week that required surgery and starting inside linebacker Todd Davis has been down nearly two weeks with a strained left calf. Davis missed two months with a strained right calf last year.

Two other frontline inside linebackers, Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, are strong tacklers but lack ideal foot speed for coverage.

Barron, who is two months shy of his 31st birthday, was a first-round draft pick, No. 7 overall, out of Alabama by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He was a strong safety then but was later shifted to linebacker and is now listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.

He has also played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. In his 8-year career, Barron has 15 interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 12 sacks and 710 tackles.

Those numbers add up to defensive playmaker.