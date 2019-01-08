CANTON, Ohio — Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio had an unpleasant afternoon in Cleveland, spending time in a local hospital battling a kidney stone.

9News' Mike Klis confirmed Fangio is now back with the team and will attempt to coach in the team's preseason debut tonight against the Atlanta Falcons in Canton, Ohio.

The league's annual Hall of Fame game is set to kick at 6:00 p.m. local time with the Broncos participating ahead of the ceremonies Saturday night that will enshrine Pat Bowlen and Champ Bailey.

Fangio was hired to be the team's head coach in January after spending 40 years climbing his way up the college and professional ranks.

