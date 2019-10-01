ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Von Miller is the Broncos' best player and has been for years, but new Denver head coach Vic Fangio believes he will make him even better – and Miller was right there at the introductory press conference Thursday when Fangio called him by name.

Fangio said he defines success as making his players better, all of his players. That includes Bradley Chubb and, yes, even Von Miller.

“I’m aware that he had a good season this year," Fangio said. "That’s my position of expertise when I’m coaching a position; and those guys are going to get coached by their position coach, but they’re going to get a little extra from me, too.

"We’re going to try to take them both to bigger and better levels. I think Von Miller can play even better than he’s played in his career.”

Miller had no problem with what his new head coach had to say.

“I’m open for great coaching," Miller said. "He’s a great coach. I’m looking forward to it.”

Miller's teammates certainly saw that statement as a wake up, but one they don’t mind.

Shelby Harris said: “That’s even scary is he can make Von better, then think what he can do for everyone else."

Everyone else seemed to agree including Zach Kerr.

“That’s what you expect out of a head coach,” said Kerr. “You expect him to say he expects his best players to get better and I’m excited about it.”

Domata Peko added: “He wants us to be the best, and you sit here and listen to him from 20 minutes and I wanted to hear more. You saw what he did with Chicago’s defense and with the defense we have here he could take us to another level."

There were about a dozen Broncos at the Fangio press conference. Some of them won’t be around when next season kicks off, but after what they heard from the team's new head coach, they said they want to be here now more than ever.