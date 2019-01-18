Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio has been named the 2018 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Chicago Bears defense ranked in the NFL's top 10 in nearly every category in 2018 under the direction of Fangio as defensive coordinator.

The Bears also won their first NFC North title since 2010.

Fangio, who finished his 32nd season as an NFL coach and 19th as defensive coordinator, is getting his first chance as a head coach at the age of 60 with the Broncos.

