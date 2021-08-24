Fangio not ready to name his starting quarterback

Broncos coach said he's waiting for the right time. He did move off "even-steven" and described the QB battle between Bridgewater and Lock as "pretty damn close."

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ever been to a movie, and after 2-plus hours you’re ready for it to end, only to have the show drag on to another scene?

Broncos coach Vic Fangio could direct that movie.

The Great Quarterback Competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock has been going on for three months, a full training camp and two preseason games. It would appear to most, if not all, that Bridgewater has done all he could possibly do to win the competition as he’s led his team to three touchdowns and a field goal (after a touchdown was called by penalty) in his four preseason drives. He has completed 16 of 19.

And yet Fangio has yet to announce his decision.

"Not yet," he said.

It is possible he’s already made up his mind. But for whatever reasons he’s not ready to proclaim the winner.

"We just want to do it at the right time," Fangio said following a longer-than-usual, full-padded practice of 2 hours, 15 minutes beneath a 90-degree baking sun Tuesday afternoon at UCHealth Training Center. "Meaning at the right time obviously for the players involved, the team involved. And for everybody. … We don’t play another game for 19 days."

Apparently, the right time wasn’t minutes after the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason victory at Seattle where Bridgewater was sensational and Lock was sacked on back-to-back plays in his first, three-and-out series. Lock did manage to cull together three field goal drives in his next four series.

"I think he was the victim of, we had some protection breakdowns there early when he got sacked those couple times," Fangio said. "We had a little quarterback-center exchange issue which caused him to get tripped up on that one play. Thought he made some good throws. Thought he stepped up that one time when he improvised on that one play to Williams. Thought he played well overall."

There was some progress to help move this story along. Fangio deflected the "even-steven" characterization he has used repeatedly during the competition, implying one had a slight lead, even if he wouldn’t divulge which one.

"It’s pretty damn close," Fangio said. "It is close and I think it’s close for a good reason. They both have played well. The good news of this competition is we’ve got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with."

The Broncos play their final preseason game Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High (kickoff at 7:06, Channel 20). There was a hint, and hope, the Broncos’ season-opening quarterback would be known before then as Fangio said he hasn’t decided whether both Bridgewater and Lock would play. It could be that the Broncos’ season-opening starting quarterback would not play against the Rams, leaving the loser of The Great Competition to start in the preseason finale with No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien taking care of the second half.

Bronco Bits

The Broncos trimmed their roster to the mandatory 80 players Tuesday by waiving inside linebacker Josh Watson and receiver Branden Mack. Watson is a former standout at Colorado State standout who split time the past two years between the Broncos’ 53-man roster and practice squad. …

Fangio said Von Miller would play a few snaps Saturday against the Rams. Miller was held out of the first two preseason games that were played on turf. …

Tight end Noah Fant (left leg), receiver KJ Hamler (non-COVID-related illness) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.

