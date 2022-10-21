Vitalant, Denver Broncos team up for 'Drive for Life 25'

Canceled blood drives have made it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Vitalant and the Denver Broncos are teaming for the 25th annual "Drive for Life" blood donation drive.

Instead of a single-day blood drive, Drive for Life 25 will be a two-month long effort to encourage blood donation.

Through Jan. 8, 2023, donors can give blood in support of Drive for Life at a time and place that’s convenient for them through Vitalant’s Virtual Blood Drive program.

How to take part in Drive for Life 25:

Pledge to give blood in support of Drive for Life 25 by using the virtual blood drive link. Schedule an appointment at any Vitalant donation center or mobile blood drive in Colorado at vitalant.org/driveforlife25 or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Those who pledge to give blood using the Drive for Life virtual blood drive link and donate between Oct. 1, 2022 and Jan. 8, 2023 will automatically be entered to win a Russell Wilson jersey or an autographed Peyton Manning or John Elway football.

Vitalant said it has a critical need for blood and platelets, especially type O blood, and urges all eligible donors to make an appointment in the coming days and weeks to replenish the blood supply.

There is no waiting period to donate after receiving an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine or seasonal flu shot.

"We are honored to have partnered with the Denver Broncos for the past 25 years, and to have had the opportunity to inspire so many community members to save lives through the power of blood donation," said Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell. "It’s critical for donors to give blood during Drive for Life and regularly throughout the year to help ensure patients get the lifesaving transfusions they need in Broncos Country and beyond."

"The need for healthy donors to ensure life-transforming blood is available for patients throughout the year is critical," Denver Broncos Director of Community Development Liz Jeralds said. "The Denver Broncos are proud to join Vitalant for the 25th annual Drive For Life and encourage Broncos Country to find a donation center in their community to give blood and save lives during the Drive For Life window and beyond."

To learn more about Drive for Life 25 or to schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org/driveforlife25.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.