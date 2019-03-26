COLORADO, USA — Happy 30th Birthday, Von Miller!

In just eight seasons, the Denver Broncos linebacker is already tied for 33rd on the NFL’s all-time list with 98.0 sacks – 12.25 per year. He beat his average in 2018 with 14.5 sacks.

He probably doesn’t have to play better to become a Hall of Famer, says 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis. After two more Von-like seasons, Miller will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

In celebration of the seven-time Pro Bowler turning 30 years old, 9NEWS examines the 9 best plays in Von Miller's career:

7. 2016 - Sacking Cam in season opener

2. 2016 - Von intercepts Brady

1. 2016 - Super Bowl 50





There’s a lot to love about the Broncos star, from his A+ choices in eyewear to his performance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Happy Birthday, Von! Here's to another 30 years!

RELATED | 9 reasons we love Von Miller

RELATED | Von Miller on repeated in-house suggestions he can be better: 'I like it'

Super Bowl MVP Von Miller holds a Denver Broncos flag while Annabel Bowlen hoists the Lombardi Trophy during a parade on Feb. 9, 2016.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey