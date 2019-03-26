COLORADO, USA — Happy 30th Birthday, Von Miller!
In just eight seasons, the Denver Broncos linebacker is already tied for 33rd on the NFL’s all-time list with 98.0 sacks – 12.25 per year. He beat his average in 2018 with 14.5 sacks.
He probably doesn’t have to play better to become a Hall of Famer, says 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis. After two more Von-like seasons, Miller will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
In celebration of the seven-time Pro Bowler turning 30 years old, 9NEWS examines the 9 best plays in Von Miller's career:
9. 2013 - New sack dance vs. Chargers
8. 2011 - Von vs. Mark Sanchez
7. 2016 - Sacking Cam in season opener
6. 2016 - 3 sacks vs. Chiefs
5. 2015 - Strip sack vs. Raiders
4. 2016 - Strip sack vs. Colts
3. 2011 - First career sack vs. Bengals
2. 2016 - Von intercepts Brady
1. 2016 - Super Bowl 50
Bonus - Every sack of Von's career
There’s a lot to love about the Broncos star, from his A+ choices in eyewear to his performance on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Happy Birthday, Von! Here's to another 30 years!
