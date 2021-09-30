Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Miller ranks fourth in the NFL with four sacks to begin the 2021 season.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, the National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday.

This is the fourth Defensive Player of the Month honor of Miller’s career, tying him with quarterback Peyton Manning and running back Terrell Davis for the most conference Player of the Month selections in Broncos history.

Miller is tied for the NFL lead with six tackles for loss and ranks fourth in the league with four sacks, helping Denver to a 3-0 record in September

He recorded at least one sack in each of Denver’s first three games, including sacks of the top two selections in the 2021 NFL Draft — Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson — in consecutive weeks.

Miller has also accounting for eight tackles (6 solo) and six quarterback hits.

The honor is the 12th total AFC Defensive Player of the Month recognition for a Bronco since the award was initiated in 1986 and first since Miller was tabbed in September 2016.

