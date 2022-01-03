Two-time Super Bowl champ asks 'I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?'

Von Miller had an ultimate tease Monday morning.

COLORADO, USA — Inhale. Exhale. In through the nose, out through the mouth. Breathe, Broncos Country. Breathe.

Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller posted two Instagram stories Monday morning teasing a possible return to the Mile High City.

In his first post, he asked "58 or 40 in [orange and blue]" with a picture of him from his time with the Broncos.

In a second story posted just a few minutes after the first, he wondered "if they will give me my old locker back?"

About an hour after the Insta posts, the Super Bowl LVI champion tweeted "I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280" The tweet sent fans into ecstasy. Replies of adoration and welcoming him back with open arms were sent. Rams fans were also chiming in on the thread thanking Von for helping bring the Lombardi Trophy to Southern California.

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

Again, Broncos fans. Just breathe.

The future Hall of Fame linebacker is a free agent now that the monster six-year, $114 million contract he signed in 2016 has run its course.

He started the 2021 season with the Broncos before being traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams on Nov. 1 in exchange for the Rams' second and third round picks in the 2022 draft.

Miller played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Broncos after they drafted him second overall in 2011, racking up 110.5 sacks. He missed the 2020 season after injuring a tendon in his ankle during minicamp.

We shouldn't have to wait that long to find out if the reunion happens or not. The legal tampering period for NFL free agents goes from Monday, March 14 until the official open of free agency on Wednesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

