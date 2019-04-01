One position on the 2018 NFL All-Pro team wasn't enough for Von Miller.

The Denver Broncos star was named second team on the defensive list, selected by a national panel of 50 media members, as both a linebacker and edge rusher, splitting his own vote.

Miller started all 16 games in his eighth season with Denver. He recorded 48 total tackles, 29 solo and 14 for loss.

He also had 14.5 sacks — his second-most (18.5, 2012) in a single season — that helped him set a franchise record for career sacks (98). Miller added a handful of turnovers this season, forcing four fumbles (three recovered) and an interception he returned for 42 yards against the Chargers.

Below is the full All-Pro list:

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
  • Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
  • Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
  • Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
  • Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
  • Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
  • Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
  • Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
  • Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
  • Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

  • Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago
  • Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia
  • Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
  • Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England
  • Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
  • Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle
  • Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets
  • Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago
  • Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

RELATED | Mike Munchak marks halfway point of Broncos head coach search

Von Miller GETTY baker all-time sack
Von Miller of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Baker Mayfield to surpass Simon Fletcher as the Broncos all-time sack leader at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

RELATED | John Elway: 'My history here in Denver does not' spare him from criticism

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

  • Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans
  • Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
  • Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
  • Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
  • Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
  • Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans
  • Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
  • Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
  • Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
  • Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

  • Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota
  • Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston
  • Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas
  • Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami
  • Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
  • Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants
  • Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
  • Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England
  • Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams

RELATED | Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater, John Lynch join Pat Bowlen on Hall of Fame finalist ballot

RELATED | Ellis on Elway's coaching search: 'He’s got to spend one-on-one time to make sure he’s got the right guy'

PHOTOS | Von Miller Through the Years
01 / 42
Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) toss a football to the stands before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 42
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 42
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and Broncos nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) dances next to nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) (right) following his sack in the second half against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pass rushes in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and mascot Miles following the win over the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) runs out onto Sports Authority Field with a member of US Air Force before the game against the New England Patriots. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) attempts to hurry New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) reacts after his sack in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) on the sideline in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) at the line of scrimmage in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 42
Los Angeles Chargers center Matt Slauson (68) pass blocks on Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the national anthem before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) passes rushes past Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) in the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lines up to pass rush in the second half against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) before the game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) at the line of scrimmage in the second half against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 42
Denver Broncos Von Miller (58) celebrates after a defensive stop in the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won 13-10. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 42
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) pass protects for quarterback Alex Smith (11) on Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58). Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.
23 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) starts a huddle rally before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 42
Atlanta Falcons tackle Ryan Schraeder (73) defends against Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Falcons won 23-16. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) attempts to rally the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Texans 27-9. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) works against San Diego Chargers tackle Joe Barksdale (72) during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) dances before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 42
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller forces a fumble against Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) as tackle Mike Remmers (74) looks on during the first quarter in Super Bowl 50. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 42
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 42
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
34 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl 50 championship parade celebration at Civic Center Park. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
35 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl 50 championship parade at Civic Center Park. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
36 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) waves to fans during the Super Bowl 50 championship parade at Civic Center Park. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
37 / 42
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) has his pass knocked down by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 50. Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) forces a fumble on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
39 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) rushes against Carolina Panthers tackle Mike Remmers (74) in the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
40 / 42
Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) as inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) closes in during the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
41 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
42 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports