One position on the 2018 NFL All-Pro team wasn't enough for Von Miller.
The Denver Broncos star was named second team on the defensive list, selected by a national panel of 50 media members, as both a linebacker and edge rusher, splitting his own vote.
Miller started all 16 games in his eighth season with Denver. He recorded 48 total tackles, 29 solo and 14 for loss.
He also had 14.5 sacks — his second-most (18.5, 2012) in a single season — that helped him set a franchise record for career sacks (98). Miller added a handful of turnovers this season, forcing four fumbles (three recovered) and an interception he returned for 42 yards against the Chargers.
Below is the full All-Pro list:
OFFENSE
- Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
- Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
- Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
- Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
- Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
- Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
- Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
- Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
- Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago
- Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia
- Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
- Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England
- Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
- Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle
- Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets
- Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago
- Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
- Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans
- Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
- Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
- Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
- Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
- Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans
- Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
- Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
- Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
- Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota
- Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston
- Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas
- Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami
- Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
- Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
- Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants
- Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
- Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England
- Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
- Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams
