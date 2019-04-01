One position on the 2018 NFL All-Pro team wasn't enough for Von Miller.

The Denver Broncos star was named second team on the defensive list, selected by a national panel of 50 media members, as both a linebacker and edge rusher, splitting his own vote.

Miller started all 16 games in his eighth season with Denver. He recorded 48 total tackles, 29 solo and 14 for loss.

He also had 14.5 sacks — his second-most (18.5, 2012) in a single season — that helped him set a franchise record for career sacks (98). Miller added a handful of turnovers this season, forcing four fumbles (three recovered) and an interception he returned for 42 yards against the Chargers.

Below is the full All-Pro list:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — J.J. Watt, Houston; Khalil Mack, Chicago

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Kyle Fuller, Chicago; Stephon Gilmore, New England

Safeties — Eddie Jackson, Chicago; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive Back — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Tarik Cohen, Chicago

Special Teamer — Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Baker Mayfield to surpass Simon Fletcher as the Broncos all-time sack leader at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Drew Brees, New Orleans

Running Back — Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — Duane Brown, Seattle, and Terron Armstead, New Orleans

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Von Miller, Denver; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, and Myles Garrett, Cleveland, and Danielle Hunter, Minnesota

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; J.J. Watt, Houston

Linebackers — Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas

Cornerbacks — Byron Jones, Dallas; Xavien Howard, Miami

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

Defensive Back — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, New England

Punt Returner — Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teamer — Cory Littlejohn, Los Angeles Rams

