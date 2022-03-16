x
Denver Broncos

Von Miller signing with the Buffalo Bills

The former Broncos pass rusher announced the signing on Instagram. He was traded from Denver to the Los Angles Rams last year, where he won his second Super Bowl.

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos pass rusher is signing with the Buffalo Bills, officially ending fans' hopes of a reunion after he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is signing a 6-year, $120 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Miller announced on Instagram that he was signing with the AFC East team.

"It's been crazy man, a crazy four hours, going back and forth man" Miller said in the video. "Lot of things that I love in [Los Angeles], but I just want to let you know I'm coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what's good! Is 40 open?"


PREVIOUS: Even if odds are long, Von Miller stirs possibility of Denver Broncos return

Miller was traded to the Rams last season for 2021 second- and third-round picks after an illustrious run with the Broncos including three first-team All Pro selections, four second-team selections, eight Pro Bowls and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2011.

Miller was also named to the NFL 2010s all-decade team after a run that included leading Denver's league-best defense to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

RELATED: Broncos sign former Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory

