Von Miller signing with the Buffalo Bills

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos pass rusher is signing with the Buffalo Bills, officially ending fans' hopes of a reunion after he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is signing a 6-year, $120 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Miller announced on Instagram that he was signing with the AFC East team.

"It's been crazy man, a crazy four hours, going back and forth man" Miller said in the video. "Lot of things that I love in [Los Angeles], but I just want to let you know I'm coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what's good! Is 40 open?"

Miller was traded to the Rams last season for 2021 second- and third-round picks after an illustrious run with the Broncos including three first-team All Pro selections, four second-team selections, eight Pro Bowls and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2011.

Miller was also named to the NFL 2010s all-decade team after a run that included leading Denver's league-best defense to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

