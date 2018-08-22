ENGLEWOOD – Von Miller would have no problem turning over his mantle as the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player to Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack.

Miller received a six-year contract worth $19.083 million a year a few months after he all but single-handedly delivered Super Bowl 50 to the Broncos.

More than two years later, Miller is still the league’s highest-paid defensive player. Donald, a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, and Mack, an outside linebacker with the Oakland Raiders, have been holding out as a bargaining tactic in hopes of receiving a contract extension that would surpass Miller’s deal.

Aaron Donald throws quarterback Russell Wilson to the ground after forcing a backwards pass during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field on Dec. 17, 2017.

Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

“As far as both those guys holding out, they deserve big contracts,’’ Miller said in a sit-down interview Tuesday with 9NEWS. (See the full interview during the Broncos Preseason Pre-Game Show at 5 p.m. Friday on KTVD Channel 20.) “It’s an unfortunate situation, both of those guys have won Defensive Player of the Year. Both of those guys are the best players on both of their teams.

"In the National Football League, if you come in and produce, you get a contract. Both of those guys have gone above and beyond the call their team has demanded from those guys. Both of those guys deserve to be the highest-paid defensive player.’’

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack sacks Trevor Siemian on Oct. 1, 2017.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

For all of Miller’s accomplishments, he has never won NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- as Mack did in 2016 and Donald last year. Miller did twice finish second in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting -- to J.J. Watt in 2012 and Mack in ’16.

Miller was the NFL Rookie Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and, more significantly, he was the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

With the NFL’s salary cap up 12.8 percent since Miller got his deal two years ago, there are now 17 quarterbacks who exceed his contract, but no defensive player has surpassed him. Surprised?

“No, I haven’t really paid any attention to it,’’ he said. “When you sign a contract like that two years ago, it really eases the nerves where you can just go out there and play football.’’

