Von Miller explains his triangle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A week after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Kickoff game, it's a haircut that still has people talking.

Bills linebacker Von Miller had a two-sack performance, but his haircut was the star of the game on social media.

Miller took off his helmet in the first quarter to reveal a triangle haircut on the back of his head. A week later, Miller is explaining the truth behind the haircut.

Miller said he's had a triangle for about six years, but it has grown larger through the years and has never been noticed like it was last week.

"It has like a meaning behind it," Miller said. "It means three generations, my dad, my brother and me."

"It's just my haircut. I just wanted to do something unique and here it is, it's me."

Miller also gave an explanation about triangles on social media.

"A triangle represents manifestation, enlightenment, revelation, and a higher perspective," Miller posted. "It is often used to mark the cycles of growth that lead to a higher state of being. Spiritually, it represents a path towards enlightenment or connection to an omnipresent being. Energetically, triangles direct energy and power in the direction which they point."

Miller has now inspired others to get the same triangle haircut.

Miller, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills next host the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Sept. 19 for one of two "Monday Night Football" games the NFL has planned that night. The Minnesota Vikings also travel to the Philadelphia Eagles during the Monday night doubleheader.

