x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

denver-broncos

Von Miller writes powerful essay on racism and protests for TIME

The Denver Broncos star pass-rusher also addressed the death of George Floyd.
Credit: AP
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Three days after joining his Broncos teammates during a peaceful protest in downtown Denver, Von Miller is continuing to speak out against racism and share some of his personal experiences. 

In a wide-ranging essay written by Miller and published by TIME on Tuesday, the Super Bowl 50 MVP discussed racism, protests and the death of George Floyd. 

RELATED: Broncos' protest march draws thousands to downtown Denver

"I have real respiratory challenges. I can’t count the times I’ve said, 'Momma, I can’t breathe.' 'Daddy, I can’t breathe.' 'Please, help me. I can’t breathe.' Every time, every single time, someone helped. I cannot even imagine what it would be like to get no help. Since George Floyd died, tears have overcome me at least once a day," Miller started his essay. 

Miller went on to discuss being called the n-word in elementary school, his meteoric rise to fame and how he doesn't identify as a football player, but rather as "Von Miller — a strong, proud, African-American who loves making kids smile, people laugh and my parents shake their heads." 

Miller concluded his essay with the following sentence: 

"Say their names. Hands up. Don’t shoot. I can’t breathe." 

The Broncos promoted the piece on their social media accounts and shared a picture of Miller at the protest on Saturday. 

To read Miller's full essay, click here.

RELATED: Elway speaks out against racism, says he's willing to keep listening to and learning from his players

RELATED: Fangio has conversation with national civil rights leader at Broncos player-led protest