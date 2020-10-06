Von Miller writes powerful essay on racism and protests for TIME

The Denver Broncos star pass-rusher also addressed the death of George Floyd.

DENVER — Three days after joining his Broncos teammates during a peaceful protest in downtown Denver, Von Miller is continuing to speak out against racism and share some of his personal experiences.

In a wide-ranging essay written by Miller and published by TIME on Tuesday, the Super Bowl 50 MVP discussed racism, protests and the death of George Floyd.

"I have real respiratory challenges. I can’t count the times I’ve said, 'Momma, I can’t breathe.' 'Daddy, I can’t breathe.' 'Please, help me. I can’t breathe.' Every time, every single time, someone helped. I cannot even imagine what it would be like to get no help. Since George Floyd died, tears have overcome me at least once a day," Miller started his essay.

Miller went on to discuss being called the n-word in elementary school, his meteoric rise to fame and how he doesn't identify as a football player, but rather as "Von Miller — a strong, proud, African-American who loves making kids smile, people laugh and my parents shake their heads."

Miller concluded his essay with the following sentence:

"Say their names. Hands up. Don’t shoot. I can’t breathe."

The Broncos promoted the piece on their social media accounts and shared a picture of Miller at the protest on Saturday.