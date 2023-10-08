Where to watch Broncos vs. Cardinals preseason game

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Friday on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS+ streaming app.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the Denver Broncos' hometown television partner for a 13th season, 9NEWS will be home to the team's three preseason games.

The Broncos kick off the preseason Friday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Russell Wilson and the starters will play Friday in the first preseason game.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Friday on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and on the 9NEWS+ streaming app, for those in 9NEWS' viewing area.

Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analyst Ryan Harris. 9NEWS sports reporter Arielle Orsuto will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

Broadcast coverage begins at 7 p.m. Friday on 9NEWS. Kickoff is schdeduled for 8 p.m.

For those in Colorado, the game was broadcasted live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung and more — as well as on 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS mobile app.

Broncos preseason schedule

Friday, Aug. 11 at Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 at San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

