Broncos vs. Rams: Where to watch Saturday's preseason game

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are back in action Saturday night for their final preseason game.

The Broncos are making their home preseason debut at Empower Field at Mile High, hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Denver Broncos' hometown television partner for a 13th season, 9NEWS is home to the team's preseason games.

Coverage of the Broncos and Rams begins at 6 p.m. Saturday on 9NEWS, NBC, 9NEWS.com, and the 9NEWS+ streaming app for those in 9NEWS' viewing area.

Steve Levy returns as play-by-play commentator and is joined in the booth by color analyst Ryan Harris. 9NEWS sports reporter Arielle Orsuto is the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

TV

Cable and satellite subscribers can check their TV guide to find 9NEWS in their lineup, such as on Xfinity you can find KUSA on channel 653 and KTVD on channel 657. If you have a voice-activated remote or connected smart voice device you can ask for KUSA or KTVD to find 9NEWS on your TV.

Streaming

For those in Colorado, the game was broadcasted live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung and more — as well as on 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS mobile app.

Due to NFL restrictions, this stream is only viewable to those in the state of Colorado.

Broncos preseason schedule(results)

Friday, Aug. 11 at Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. (L: 18-17)

Saturday, Aug. 19 at San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. (L: 20-21)

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m.

