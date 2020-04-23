DENVER — There should be no question which side of the ball John Elway must address in the draft.

The Broncos ranked 28th in total offense (298.6 yards) and total points (17.6) last year. And they averaged 9.4 yards less a game when Drew Lock took over (if 3.8 points more).

That’s a looooong way from competing with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Follow these Klis Notes, and the Broncos can pick up the final necessary pieces to once again compete for a playoff spot:

Add one more pick in the second round or higher.

They will have to make a trade or two but the Broncos don’t need players. They need starters. The Broncos have the No. 15 overall pick in the first round and No. 46 in the second. They need one more within those two rounds. Can the Broncos convert two of their three, third-round picks into and additional second-round selection?

In the past two years, Courtland Sutton, Dalton Risner and Drew Lock were second-round pickups.

Get a starting receiver

Beating the Chiefs means scoring 30 points a game. Did we mentioned the Broncos averaged 17.6 last year? Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb or Henry Ruggs would help close the gap.

Think speed

Besides Mahomes, the one player the Chiefs have over the Broncos is Tyreek Hill. His speed changes everything.

Don’t ignore the defense

Bryce Callahan’s foot means the Broncos will probably need another starting cornerback. And an inside linebacker who can cover and thump would help.

Protect Drew

The Broncos picked up Graham Glasgow for right guard. The center position and yes, Garett Bolles at left tackle, remain question marks.

RELATED: Final list: 9 candidates for Broncos' first-round draft pick

RELATED: Chiefs, Mahomes eye record-setting deal following NFL draft

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports