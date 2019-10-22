ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have traded their star receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers, sources told 9News, which was the first to report of the trade.

The Broncos also sent a fifth-round pick along with Sanders to San Francisco. In return, the Broncos received a third and fourth-round selection from the 49ers.

"I'm excited,'' Sanders said before he quickly had to hang up from his conversation with 9News.

Sanders met with coach Vic Fangio last Monday and general manager John Elway on Tuesday and let them know that if the team could get good value in return, he would be open to a trade.

Considering Sanders' position, Elway got substantial value in return.

Sanders, 32, joined the Broncos in 2014 as a free agent with a three-year, $15 million contract. He had a career-best 101 catches for 1,404 yards and 9 touchdowns in his first season, followed by two more seasons of at least 76 catches and 1,032 yards.

Sanders got a three-year, $33 million extension that expires after this season. With the Broncos sitting at 2-5 and Sanders at times frustrated with his lack of targets -- he had three games in which he had less than 10 yards receiving -- the team got good value in return for a player who wasn't coming back next year.

With the 49ers, Sanders joins a team that is not only 6-0, but coach Kyle Shanahan runs the same offense that Broncos' offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello worked under the previous two seasons

RELATED: With Sanders on block, here are GM John Elway's 9 most notable trades

RELATED: Denver Broncos expected to trade Emmanuel Sanders

RELATED: Did Chris Harris Jr., Emmanuel Sanders play their last home game for Broncos?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports