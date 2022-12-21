Broncos' Wilson 'super aware' as he returns to lineup

The Broncos quarterback was held out last week even though he passed the concussion protocol. He'll play Christmas Day against the Rams.

DENVER — The last we saw of Russell Wilson, he wasn’t seeing us.

Not through clear vision, he wasn’t. Knocked groggy – checked that, knocked OUT – after getting driven into Empower Field at Mile High’s grass field 10 days ago by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, Wilson was held out of the Broncos’ following game this past Sunday against Arizona even though he passed the concussion protocol by Friday of last week.

He will play quarterback for Denver this Christmas Day against the Rams at Los Angeles.

“I feel great. Super aware,’’ Wilson said.

That’s what you want to hear most from a player recovering from a concussion -- that he is once again super aware.

“I’m ready to rock-n-roll,’’ Wilson said.

It seemed as good a time as any to ask the 11th-year NFL quarterback if he ever stops to consider the dangers playing football has on his overall well-being.

“I don’t ever worry about that,’’ Wilson said. “I've played, I don’t know, [186 regular season and postseason] or something games. I’m not sure exactly the number in the NFL. I have played a lot of pro baseball games, a lot of college baseball and a lot of college football. I’ve made it through a lot. I've been blessed. A lot of 24/7 treatment, pretty much, and having great people around you.

“It's a lifestyle. You know, this game is a physical game. I didn't sign up for—and I've said this before—but I didn't sign up for tennis. I signed up to play a physical game. You know you’re going to get hit; you know you’re going to battle. I'm not afraid to get in there and mix it up a little bit if I have to. I've been very blessed.

“I think baseball has helped me a lot to be able to get away, slide, move and do all those things. Just that experience. I'm excited. I'm excited about this game right here. This is the one that matters the most.”

There are three games left in the Broncos’ incredulously disappointing season. Wilson threw three touchdown passes in his last game before getting knocked out. The head trauma occurred after Wilson scrambled 14 yards to set up first and goal from the 2. He was already the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback with 43. Will he be hesitant to run in the future?

“The ability to make plays is so important,’’ Wilson said. “To use my legs, to use my arm, to get outside the pocket. I think we did a great job of that in the Chiefs’ game.’’