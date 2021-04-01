Derrick Henry joins Terrell Davis in 2,000-yard rushing club

The 2,000-yard NFL rushers club has added the Titans’ Derrick Henry as its 8th member.

HOUSTON — Tennessee's Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a season.

Henry, who entered the game with 1,777 yards rushing, reached the mark on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

He's the first player to top 2,000 yards since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012.

Henry finished the day with a career-high 250 yards to give him the franchise record for yards rushing in a season and the fifth-best total in league history with 2,027. Every yard was meaningful as the Titans squeaked out a 41-38 victory over the Texans to capture the AFC South title.

NFL 2,000 yard rushers:

Eric Dickerson

Adrian Peterson

Jamal Lewis

Barry Sanders

Terrell Davis

Chris Johnson

O.J. Simpson

Derrick Henry

Welcome to the 2K club @KingHenry_2 — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) January 4, 2021

