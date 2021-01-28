Deshaun Watson requests trade from Houston Texans, reports say

HOUSTON — The news we have all been dreading but expecting has reared its ugly head.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the team, according to NFL.com and ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This news shouldn’t surprise many as many reports have surfaced about Watson wanting out of Houston after not being consulted on the team’s hiring of a new general manager. Watson was also reportedly not happy that Houston’s head coaching search.
