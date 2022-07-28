The $72 million deal guarantees the receiver $58.2 million and a $30 million signing bonus, ESPN reports.

SEATTLE — Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf agreed on a multi-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, giving the team some stability heading into the 2022 National Football League (NFL) season.

Metcalf signed a contract extension worth $72 million over three years, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Metcalf is guaranteed $58.2 million and a $30 million signing bonus, a source told Schefter.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was on the last year of his rookie contract, which was worth about $4.6 million for four seasons, according to spotrac salary data.

After the Seahawks traded franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on March 8, Metcalf figures to be the focal point of a revamped passing attack.

Metcalf has hauled in 216 catches for 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons with the Seahawks.



The emerging threat posted a career-best 1,303 receiving yards in the 2020 season, good enough to make him a second-team NFL All-Pro. He had the seventh-most receiving yards in the league in just his second season.



Metcalf has played in 49 of a possible 49 games for the Seahawks since he was drafted in 2019. He started in 48 of 49 appearances.

Metcalf did not show up to mandatory minicamp in early June as the two sides worked on a contract extension. He was rehabbing a foot injury at the time.

What does this mean?

In an NFL dominated by quarterbacks and innovative aerial attacks, wide receivers are becoming more valuable than ever before.



Metcalf joined the other upper echelon wide receivers with his new contract. His average yearly salary is $24 million, compared favorably to AJ Brown ($25 million), Cooper Kupp ($26 million), Davante Adams ($28 million) and Tyreek Hill ($30 million).

Now he'll have to adjust to his new role without Wilson to live up to his lofty contract.

How will he fare without Wilson?

That's the multi-million dollar question, isn't it?



Metcalf improved his catch rate and efficiency metrics in an impressive sophomore season.



In his third season, Metcalf reverted to his rookie levels in yards per game and yards per target. Wilson injured his finger during the 2021 season, missing games for the first time in his career, and Metcalf's productivity dipped across the board.



The All-Pro receiver had just one game with over 100 receiving yards in the 2021 season. He exceeded that threshold five times in 2020.

