The analyst had received mixed reviews on his Sunday Night Football work.

NEW ORLEANS — The New York Post is reporting that former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is out at NBC after just one season.

The report says that the parting was mutual with Brees hoping to do more work in the booth and the network apparently souring on Brees, who had been seen as a possible successor to Cris Collingsworth in the booth.

Brees took to Twitter to clarify things, but the Tweet didn't say the reports were incorrect and did little to clear up the situation.

"I'm currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

The move comes during a period of time that has seen a huge shakeup in the broadcast booth and for network pre and post-game shows. Amazon has come into the equation and several analysts have moved from one network to another.

Tom Brady just reportedly signed a deal to be a top analyst at FOX Sports in a 10-year, $375 million deal. In addition Jack Buck, Troy Aikman and Al Michaels have changed networks and the former Saints head coach Sean Payton is considered a popular candidate for a studio role with FOX Sports.

Brees could certainly end up on a broadcast team with so many networks participating in NFL broadcasting of games, but he likely wouldn't be a first-team analyst, at least not at the start.

Brees' high point in the NBC Studio in 2021 was being the only person to correctly pick the Saints to win in Tampa Bay while the rest of his broadcast team unanimously chose the Bucs.