x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Broncos, NFL stars react to death of Dwayne Haskins

The 24-year-old Haskins was killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

More Videos

DENVER — Current and former Denver Broncos players are reacting to the tragic death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday.

Players and coaches from across the NFL and sports world are also paying their respects to Haskins, 24, who was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.

RELATED: Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck on Florida highway

RELATED: Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins hit by dump truck, killed in Florida

RELATED: A look at 9 prospects who had pre-draft visits at Broncos headquarters

PHOTOS: A look at Dwayne Haskins' football career

1 / 28
AP Photo/Brian Westerholt
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOSSports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.