Broncos, NFL stars react to death of Dwayne Haskins

The 24-year-old Haskins was killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

DENVER — Current and former Denver Broncos players are reacting to the tragic death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday.

Players and coaches from across the NFL and sports world are also paying their respects to Haskins, 24, who was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.

Prayers to the Haskins Family! Life is too short! 🖤🙏🏾 — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) April 9, 2022

Sad day man…prayers up for the Haskins family 💔🙏🏽 — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) April 9, 2022

Praying for your loved ones. Make sure you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Gone too soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIPDwayneHaskins pic.twitter.com/Tqh0klTlIl — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 9, 2022

Man dude I was just talking about how much life was still left to live and woke up to the terrible news of Dwayne Haskins. Gone way too soon. Literally the same age. Life is way too short. RIP — Noah Fant (@nrfant) April 9, 2022

Devastated. — Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) April 9, 2022

Praying for Dwayne Haskins, his family, friends, and teammates 🙏🏾 . I’m Terribly saddened. — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) April 9, 2022

Prayers for Dwayne Haskins 🙏🏾 — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) April 9, 2022

Heartbreaking for Dwayne and his family. This is him with Kyler back in Washington. Heavy heart today. Prayers for his family. pic.twitter.com/vBUgezVjt3 — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) April 9, 2022

RIP DWAYNE HASKINS MY LITTLE BRUDDA MAN I REMEMBER HOSTING YOU IN DENVER PRE DRAFT VISIT. SOLID AS THEY COME LIL BRUDDA. WAS JUST RAPPING WITH YOU 2 WEEKS AGO ABOUT TAKING OVER. IM SAD BRO. SAD DAY. RIP D HASK! — William (@PhillyWill11) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️



Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being hit by a car at only 24 years old. He had so much life ahead of him even beyond the football field. Most will remember him as a star at Ohio State and NFL QB, but let us all send up a prayer for his family who lost so much more. pic.twitter.com/jL5abZ98Pc — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2022

The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2022

