Eminem says 'F*** Drew Brees' in new song

NEW ORLEANS — Eminem took a shot at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a new song released Friday.

The Detroit rapper's verse in "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" mentions several recent events including Brees' comments on kneeling during the National Anthem, COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory mask order protests, police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd and Amaud Arbery.

The lines that mention Brees are below:

“Got a lil' green (Yeah), but I don't do weed (Nope)

Purp nor lean (Nah), that's Tunechi (Yeah)

That's New Orleans (What?), f**k Drew Brees (Yeah)”

Brees has offered multiple apologies after his comments against kneeling during the National Anthem before NFL football games were met with national criticism.



"The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady" is the first time that Eminem and Kid Cudi have rapped together on the same track.

