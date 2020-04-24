x
First night of NFL draft draws record 15.6 million viewers

The previous record for the most-watched round was 12.4 million in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.
Credit: AP
In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — The first night of the NFL draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago. 

Thursday night’s first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. 

The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. ET according to Nielsen when 19.6 million viewers tuned in. 

It is also a 37% increase over last year’s audience, which was 11.4 million. 

The previous record for the most-watched round was 12.4 million in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft begin Friday night at 5:00 p.m. MST.

