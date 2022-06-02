Fitzpatrick's former Buffalo Bills teammate, running back Fred Jackson, was the one who made the news public.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — I can still remember standing in the Bills' media room in Orchard Park during the conference call. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was then the quarterback of the New York Jets was on the other end of the line.

"Yeah, you know me... I just throw it in there... force it," Fitz said with a laugh.

To borrow a version of a line from "Top Gun" lore, his ego would write checks his arm strength couldn't always cash.

It was a shortcoming.

It was also the essence of 'FitzMagic.'

That combined with tremendous football intelligence and leadership allowed Fitzpatrick to play for 17 years in the NFL.

He's made the decision to retire.

As long-time QB Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it quits, sources say he's in talks with Amazon for a key role this season.

Fitzpatrick played with the Bills from 2009-2012. He played for a total of nine teams over 17-seasons starting for each of them.

Not bad for a guy who played college football at Harvard.

Fitzpatrick wound up throwing for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions.

It's fair to say he connected with the Bills fan base more than the eight others he played in front of. That was reflected in his decision for the Bills playoff win over the Patriots this past season, shirtless in the stands in frigid temperatures.

If Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired, this is our final NFL memory of him.



Shirtless at a Bills playoff game, the one where they blew out the Patriots in the perfect offensive performance.







Legend.

It was also reflected in the respect he's earned from teammates across the NFL, including former Bills running back Fred Jackson.