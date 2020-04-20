BOULDER, Colo. — Former CU QB Steven Montez is ready to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It’s something I’ve looked forward to since I was a little kid. I’ve dreamed of playing in the NFL my whole life. And I worked really hard to get to where I’m at today," Montez recently told 9NEWS via Zoom chat.

His body of work speaks for itself. Montez was a three-year starter at CU, threw for over 9,600 hundred yards in the air and broke 45 school records.

The only question now is where Montez will play football next year.

“I can’t narrow it down for you and tell you where I’m going to go cause I have no idea. I'll be just as surprised as you guys will no matter where I go," Montez said.

NFL teams are keeping their cards close the vest, but Montez got their attention at the Senior Bowl. His combine and pro-day performances have led to a constant stream of video conferencing.

"I’m having Facetime talks with teams, I’m getting on the white board and they have me draw up different things and coverages. Plays that you ran in college, protection, things that are on your offense that you ran," Montez said.

Everyone knows what Montez did at Colorado, but how does his game translate to the next level?

"I think my game translates really well. I think I can make every throw in the NFL. I can throw the ball all over the field. I can put it where you want me to put it. I’ve had to learn three different offensive systems in college, so picking up new offensive systems is not challenging for me," Montez said.

Working out has been a challenge. The plan was to train with other Buffs in Boulder.

"My rationale for staying here after pro-day was I thought all my receivers and TE’s coming out this year were going to be around here until the draft. But with the coronavirus stuff happening a lot of dudes went home and I can't blame them," Montez said.

The former Buffs starting QB decided to stay in Boulder, where he made his name as a football player. And where he hopes to get the call from an NFL team.

"I imagine its going to be extremely surreal. I can’t even imagine those emotions yet because they haven’t hit me. This whole process and opportunity hasn’t hit me yet," Montez said.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night.

