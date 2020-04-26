Former CU QB Steven Montez signs free agent deal with Washington

The former Buffs quarterback was hoping to be drafted, but instead heads to Washington as a college free agent.

WASHINGTON D. C., DC — Former University of Colorado QB Steven Montez was hoping to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft.

That didn't happen, but Montez will still have a shot to make it in the league.

According to multiple reports, Montez has agreed to terms with Washington as an undrafted free agent. The quarterback essentially confirmed the news himself on Twitter, tweeting the team's fight song abbreviation.

Many experts thought Montez could be a late-round selection in the draft, but 255 picks came and went without a team taking a chance on him. Instead, Montez was able to sign with a team that gave him the best chance to make an NFL roster.

Washington currently has three quarterbacks, starter Dwayne Haskins Jr. and backups Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, but it's unclear if Smith will ever play football again after suffering a brutal broken leg in November of 2018.

Montez was a three-year starter at Colorado, throwing for more than 9,700 yards and 63 total touchdowns. He broke 45 school records during his time at CU.