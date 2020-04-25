Former CU WR Laviska Shenault drafted by Jaguars in second round

The CU star was once thought to be a first round pick, but injury concerns bumped him back to the second round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars gave quarterback Gardner Minshew another target by selecting former Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault in the second round of the NFL draft.

Jacksonville took Shenault with the 42nd overall choice in hopes that he will emerge as a passing threat opposite Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark.

Shenault led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 9.6 catches a game in 2018 and ranked fourth in the nation with 112.3 receiving yards a game.

The former CU star was once thought to be a first round pick, but injury concerns bumped him back to the second round.