Former Florida, NFL star Reche Caldwell fatally shot

A Florida police report says the shooting “does not appear to be a random act."
Credit: AP Photo/Amy Sancetta
New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell, left, can't haul in a pass in the end zone against the defense of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007, in Indianapolis.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son’s death to the Tampa Bay Times.

She said police told her they believe her son was ambushed outside his home in a possible robbery attempt.

The 41-year-old Caldwell was not named in a police report on the incident per Florida law, but the report said, early in the investigation, the shooting “does not appear to be a random act.” Caldwell starred at Florida and spent six seasons in NFL.

