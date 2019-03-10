These days it seems like everyone has Minshew mania, and with good reason.

The Jaguars starting quarterback has made quite a name for himself after an explosive few weeks. SO much so, that even the National Football League is taking notice.

On Thursday, Gardner Minshew II was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performance in September.

Minshew took over for injured QB Nick Foles in the first quarter of Week 1 against Kansas City and, during the month of September, completed 84 of 121 passes (69.4 completion pct.) for 905 yards, seven TDs and one INT for a passer rating of 106.9.

Not too shabby.

His 69.4 completion percentage and 106.9 passer rating are both the fifth-highest in the NFL this season among players with at least 100 pass attempts, and he leads all rookies in both categories.

Minshew is the first Jaguars player to win NFL Rookie of the Month honors since LB Clint Ingram almost 13 years ago in November 2006, and the first offensive rookie since Byron Leftwich in December 2003.

RELATED: 'Stache' the mustached cat joins in on Minshew Mania

RELATED: Minshew Mania, Jaguars roll into Denver