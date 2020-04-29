x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

nfl

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL workers taking pay cuts

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Luciano
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy on stage after the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20.

NEW YORK — Commissioner Roger Goodell has reduced his salary to $0 and other NFL employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the move publicly.

The league also is implementing tiered reductions in base salary, beginning with the pay period ending May 22. 

RELATED: First night of NFL draft draws record 15.6 million viewers

RELATED: 2020 NFL Draft: Pick by pick breakdown, analysis

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports