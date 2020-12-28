Hometown MVP: Broncos lineman Dalton Risner creating positive impact through foundation

DENVER — 9NEWS continued our Hometown MVP series on Sunday night with a local hero.
For Broncos guard Dalton Risner, being able to play for his hometown team is a dream in itself.
The Broncos offensive lineman grew up on the eastern plains in Wiggins and is now a pivotal piece of the offensive line.
With one dream realized he has even bigger dreams in-store off the field for his RisnerUp Foundation.
On the foundation's website it says the following about its mission: "The RisnerUp foundation was created – quite simply – to positively impact others through love and kindness. Whether it be our work with Special Olympics, people suffering from serious illnesses, or just offering a helping hand, we aim to lift spirits, generate smiles, and spread the word of God."
It continues with a message from Risner: "I started this foundation to glorify Jesus Christ with the platform that I’m blessed with. I have discovered who I am and want to be; a man that spreads love and kindness to everyone. I want to change the world. The RisnerUp Foundation seeks to spread the message of Jesus, love, and kindness to ALL."
