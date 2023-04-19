The contract keeps Hurts in Philadelphia through 2028, and is reportedly worth $255 million.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they agreed to a five-year contract extension with star quarterback Jalen Hurts. The contract keeps Hurts in Philly through 2028, and is reportedly worth $255 million - which would make the 24-year-old the league's highest paid player.

Hurts led a very talented Philadelphia roster to the Super Bowl this past season, where they ultimately fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now the Eagles will commit to building a roster around Hurts, and Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez discussed how critical drafting is when you lose financial flexibility on the latest Locked on NFL Draft podcast.

"Any time you pay your quarterback, it's going to handicap you in a way where you gotta be a little more calculated with [cap space]," Parson said. "It puts more onus on the scouting department...they are going to have to nail some of these draft picks once that money starts hitting them from this contract."

For the Eagles, this could look a lot of different ways. They could keep loading up on offense by using a top draft pick on a wide receiver or a running back - or they could shore up the defensive front by doing some bold, like trading up for Jalen Carter or even Will Anderson.

Sanchez suggests a situation where Philadelphia addresses both offense and defense - using their first round picks to take Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy at No. 10 and Texas running back Bijan Robinson at 30 (provided he is still available).